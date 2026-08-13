Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella speaks to supporters from behind bulletproof glass after preliminary results showed him leading the presidential runoff at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla, Colombia, on June 21, 2026. De la Espriella was inaugurated on August 7. JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced that the U.S. military will conduct joint operations with the Colombian armed forces against narco-trafficking paramilitaries, following the inauguration of right-wing populist President Abelardo “El Tigre” de la Espriella on August 7, 2026.

A History of Violence and Love

In 2018, I decided to travel to the country after it was clear that something about the ill-fated 2016 FARC ceasefire was working, at least at that time. I was then an undergraduate student studying Homeland Security Management with absolutely no rigor toward the coursework and placing all my effort into language acquisition and negotiating with local distributors in a manner unlikely to appear on the Homeland Security syllabus.

Medellín rises through the Aburrá Valley in layers of brick, glass, jungle-green mountainside, and low tropical haze. The scars of its violent nineties period never escape you. I dated a girl who was a chemical engineering student. My father had died a year earlier, and we found a small commonality in not having a living father, except her father had been killed by the paramilitaries of Pablo Escobar. Her name was Katherine.

Politics, drugs, and the role of the military are inseparable in Latin America, and even more so in Colombia, in a way that is far more palpable than in other parts of América Latina. Our military collaboration with Bogotá has a long history, with one of its most consequential chapters beginning in 1962, when then-Brigadier General William P. Yarborough led a U.S. Special Warfare survey team to Colombia. He returned with a secret supplement for the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

“This structure should be used to pressure toward reforms known to be needed, perform counter-agent and counter-propaganda functions and as necessary execute paramilitary, sabotage and/or terrorist activities against known communist proponents. It should be backed by the United States.”

Those recommendations fed into the Colombian military’s Plan Lazo, formally adopted in 1962, which combined civic-action programs with counterinsurgency operations and the organization of civilian defense and intelligence networks. Yarborough’s recommendations were an early, concrete application of the emerging U.S. counterinsurgency doctrine that would later be promoted across Latin America.

In 1964, the war between the Colombian government and agrarian peasant self-defense forces and communist militias entered a new phase. Survivors of the initial clashes went on to form FARC. Colombia’s paramilitary tradition followed a far less clean line. Over the following decades, civilian self-defense networks, landowners, elements of the security forces, right-wing death squads, and eventually narcotraffickers became entangled in an increasingly complicated ecosystem of violence. By the early 1980s, Pablo Escobar and other members of the Medellín Cartel were involved in creating Muerte a Secuestradores, or MAS, as American demand for cocaine surged.

Katherine had moreno brown eyes and loved me, and loved even more to spar with me in a language she spoke natively. She spoke with the warm, rounded cadence of Antioquia, her vowels carrying the hills with them, and I loved listening to it. People also tend to talk more when you tell them something they don’t like.

I would bark back in the basic Spanish I spoke then, saying, “I hate communists. My uncle fought them in Vietnam. He was part of the fuerzas especiales,” the Special Forces, a Green Beret.

He had also been Yarborough’s assistant and son-in-law.

I never told her that much.

I look fondly on the period after the ceasefire, but that did not mean all was well in Medellín. Crime remained a problem, although it had largely subsided from the violence of the decades before. Still, Katherine was riding home from school one day when a stray bullet punched through the door of her taxi during a shootout. She called me panicking, telling me that her laptop had been shot.

I didn’t know whether to believe her.

So I sent her my old laptop and stopped talking to her.

I couldn’t understand her well enough, so I went looking for a girl who spoke English. The next girl had lighter skin than me, green eyes, and blonde hair. Her family owned land.

Her last name was Escobar.

I left Colombia around the time Iván Duque won the first round of the 2018 presidential election. He was the candidate of the Colombian right. I remember walking through the residential streets around Parque Lleras, where I was staying in a luxury condo, while one side of the city leaned on its car horns celebrating Duque’s victory. Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla, finished second. Behind him was Sergio Fajardo, the centrist former mayor of Medellín and governor of Antioquia, whose managerial politics seemed to belong to a different Colombia.

Duque’s presidency would eventually collide with the pandemic. By the time Colombia returned to the polls in 2022, the country had polarized further, and there seemed to be increasingly little room in national politics for men like Fajardo.

Katherine had been right about something.

I left Colombia with a problem and much better Spanish. I had also dropped out of the Homeland Security program after abandoning all my classes. In part, I had decided there was nothing they could teach me, and I didn’t particularly like the male professors anyway, so I enrolled instead in a French and Spanish literature program, where I could listen to more women and be corrected.

An Example

Between my departure in 2018 and my second trip to Colombia, there was already a template for the Latin American right: Nayib Bukele rose to power in 2019. He inherited what was then the fifth-worst homicide rate in the world, at approximately 38 per 100,000. By the time I arrived in Colombia for the second time in 2025, El Salvador’s rate was 1.3 per 100,000, comparable to the United Kingdom, a country conservatives online will tell you is dangerous.

I flew from Santiago, Chile, to the Caribbean after the FBI visited me in Mendoza, Argentina. I was destined for Colombia. It was late March 2025, and I was writing my memoir. Santa Marta seemed to exhaust its color in the old town; beyond it, the Caribbean sun fell hard on concrete, poverty, and streets that had little interest in charming anyone.

I called my friend Diego. We had taken some international relations classes together, and his family had been directly part of the top echelon of Salvadoran aristocracy in the 1980s. I wanted to know whether Bukele’s El Salvador was, in fact, what it was being portrayed as and, more importantly, whether the people were behind it despite the civil-rights abuses. I also wanted his take on it, given that his own family had been pushed out of the political picture.

“Yes, the country is much safer and, of course, there were human rights abuses that went down to achieve it. Do the people like it? Overwhelmingly, yes.”

I want to pause here and point to this for a second. Irrespective of what people think of Bukele’s alliance with Trump, which is necessary to survive as a small country like El Salvador, one should respect the will of a people in terms of getting what they want. Decades of violence and arguably the most brutal criminal organization in Latin America, a part of the world responsible for nearly 40 percent of the world’s homicides while containing less than 9 percent of its population, does something to a population.

They want peace.

I do not support brutal prisons, but we cannot use our model, or any other country’s model, as the sole means of moral guidance for how the world ought to be when people have voted on how to confront what they regard as an existential threat. I do not like seeing the hidden architecture of what is working in El Salvador, but we do not have to live in, or outside, those prisons in El Salvador.

While El Salvador was peaceful, Colombia was getting worse. Early in 2025, the ELN, a Marxist-Leninist guerrilla organization, launched an offensive near the Venezuelan border, where the Maduro government had given it a degree of sanctuary. Then-President Petro responded by suspending peace talks. The security situation had deteriorated.

It was the same thing I was tracking through my Ukraine-led ecosystem. When the FBI visited me in Mendoza, Argentina, they told me to avoid Colombia’s border areas. They had come to warn me that I had been formally sentenced by the Russian Federation to fourteen years in prison and that I needed to move around Latin America with a bit more forethought, as Milei’s Argentina had more murders and Russian state-adjacent mafias operating in it than we are being told.

Around the same time, I had picked up various bits of information from other foreign fighters that Colombian cartel members had gone to Ukraine to train in drone warfare.

It was, in part, this culmination of events that led to the rise of Abelardo “El Tigre” de la Espriella, a Bogotá-based lawyer who ran for president as a political outsider and who is also a citizen of the United States and Italy. A harder stance on drug cartels and Marxist guerrillas, alongside the creation of an El Salvador-style mega-prison system, helped him secure victory in the second round of elections on May 31, 2026.

You would think that perhaps the U.S. military invading Venezuela and bombing narrowboats in the Caribbean, threats of seizing the Panama Canal, and the announcement of U.S. military operators in Ecuador would have helped Colombia’s left.

It did not.

So here we are. In 2025, neighboring Ecuador shifted further to the right as well.

Chile has a right-wing government. Peru has a right-wing government. Bolivia does as well. It is too early to say exactly what is happening in Venezuela, but the only real left-wing governments left among the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries of South America are Brazil and Uruguay. Suriname and Guyana are outliers, and Guyana understands that it owes a great deal to U.S. security guarantees at this moment.

Brazilian elections are coming up this October. That is the one to watch.

What will happen with Colombia is too early to tell, being only a week into this government. In Ecuador, violence has gotten considerably worse since the right took power. Ecuador, geographically, is a smaller version of Colombia. Flying over Colombia has always reminded me of my first flight over Afghanistan, except greener. Colombia’s leftist guerrillas and narco-syndicates are far more militarized than those El Salvador confronted. El Salvador is about one-fiftieth the size of Colombia by land and has roughly one-eighth its population.

The origin of the problem with the war on drugs, after all these years of fighting it, begins with people like me who use the drug, and with a population of people who refuse to keep voting for the war on drugs.

Katherine was right about us Americans being problematic.

Until then, we will see more violence like what you see in the video below.

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