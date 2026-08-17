Diapela Beach, Palawan: one of those places where the sea is almost offensively beautiful, and the poverty, weather, history and geopolitics surrounding it refuse to disappear just because the water is blue.

Examining Filipino domestic politics, one can see a degree of political particularism toward Western liberalism: Marcos is back, alongside Duterte’s daughter, while her father, a former president, sits in The Hague facing charges of crimes against humanity. On foreign policy, the Philippines faces a more pragmatic calculation: maintain trade and workable relations with Beijing while leaning on Washington to offset Chinese pressure in the West Philippine Sea.

So that is where we are right now. I am writing this dispatch from the West Philippine Sea, on the island of Palawan. If you look at the map below, provided by the Japanese Ministry of Defense, you will see Mischief Reef and, to the east of it, Palawan: a long, mountainous island running approximately 275 miles, or 442 kilometers, from north to south.

In the capital, I met up with a defense contractor who found me on Instagram. He had also fought in Ukraine, with the military intelligence directorate. I had been in the south of the island when my so-called “villa,” equipped with solar panels that were supposed to mitigate the extensive brownouts, began to fail in its basic function as a safe house. At $650 a month on Airbnb, it was hardly cheap by local standards. So he put me up in a storage room while I tried to recover my finances, which I was, and am still, mismanaging, all while detoxing myself from clonazepam. Again: do not do that by yourself. It has been a harrowing ordeal, but he has shown me the ropes of how things work here.

Puerto Princesa seems to have grown by accretion rather than design: a fishing and port town gathering roads, shops, subdivisions and government offices around itself until, almost accidentally, it became a capital. From the street, the title feels grander than the infrastructure. Much of the city still has the scale and improvisational quality of a village.

It sits roughly in the middle of Palawan. Drive to the far south and you are looking at four to six hours; north is about the same. For an American frame of reference, minus the highways, that is roughly the time it takes to drive from El Paso to San Diego. But from one end of Palawan to the other, you are still moving through jungle on an island marked heavily by the Second World War, where the Japanese massacred 139 American POWs by forcing them into trenches, dousing them in gasoline and setting them on fire, though even that should not be mistaken for the whole story, because Japanese occupation was often more brutal still toward the local population, which helps explain why American liberation was welcomed so warmly, and why there is something almost historically circular about sitting here in 2026, looking at a Japanese Ministry of Defense map charting Chinese pressure in the West Philippine Sea.

The 2016 International Ruling

In 2016, an international tribunal convened under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea rejected the legal basis for China’s sweeping claims inside the so-called Nine-Dash Line, and made clear that turning submerged reefs into artificial islands does not magically manufacture territorial waters or sovereign rights around them. Beijing rejected the ruling and has since doubled down on its maritime expansion, producing what has been, in practical terms, a remarkably one-sided contest between a much larger power and a smaller neighbor, punctuated by the sort of confrontations that rarely make international headlines: Filipino and Chinese vessels crowding one another at sea, water cannons opening up at close range, sailors and coast guardsmen shoving, boarding, swinging batons, cutting lines, and testing how far each side can go before somebody decides that this particular Tuesday is the day the whole thing becomes something larger.

Beijing has also deliberately blurred the distinction between civilian fishing vessels, maritime militia, the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy, creating a maritime ecosystem in which a vessel can look commercial, behave paramilitarily and still sit beneath the threshold that would normally provoke a military response. The Filipino fishing fleet, and I use the word fleet here with some affection, is rather different: your uncle and his friend in a narrow outrigger canoe, a few handlines, some basic monofilament netting, a small engine that sounds as though it has survived several administrations, probably some local gin tucked somewhere out of the sun, and the unspoken grace of men who have been pulling dinner out of these waters since long before anyone in Beijing began drawing maps through them.

The average Filipino consumes roughly eighty-eight pounds of fish a year and weighs about 125 pounds, and I would wager that on peripheral islands like Palawan the first number climbs considerably, partly from necessity and partly because fishing here is not merely an industry but an inheritance. After all, whoever first arrived on these islands thousands of years ago did so because someone looked across a stretch of open water, climbed into a boat and decided to leave wherever he had been before, and whatever impulse drove that journey never entirely disappeared.

China, by contrast, has approached fish with the same appetite for scale that it applies to almost everything else. The state has pursued policies aimed at increasing per-capita seafood consumption among a population of roughly 1.4 billion people; the average Chinese citizen already consumes about as much fish as the average Filipino, with official ambitions pushing that figure still higher, toward roughly 116 pounds a year. China accounts for an extraordinary (45%) share of global seafood consumption while representing a much smaller share of the world’s population, which means that when Chinese demand rises, the consequences do not remain neatly inside Chinese waters.

They reach the uncle in the outrigger.

They reach the auntie buying fish at the market before noon.

And Filipinos know it.

Balabac without the filters: poverty and beauty in the same frame, neither exaggerated.

Fishing Uncles

In much of Asia, an uncle is not simply a man with nieces and nephews but an older male in the community, someone granted the title by age, familiarity, or affection, and in that sense I am an uncle too, which may explain why fishing and boats have always felt less like hobbies than some inherited compulsion running quietly through the family line: my paternal great-grandfather died at sea operating a tugboat; my grandfather served as a surgeon aboard the USS New York in the Pacific during the Second World War, treating Marines wounded in battles such as Iwo Jima, then came home, housed veterans, became an esteemed surgeon in Connecticut, and raised children who themselves took to sailing, one of whom eventually produced me, a man now sitting in Palawan with thousands of dollars in fishing gear, a respectable amount of debt, and the ambition to get out on these waters with the other uncles and see for myself what exactly is happening here. I may be privy to briefings from a defense contractor and close enough to the strategic picture to understand what is moving beyond the horizon, but the real gonzo story, at least so far, is considerably less dignified: my repeated and increasingly expensive failure to catch anything worth writing home about.

I have tried to understand fisheries through endless hours on the internet and, more recently, artificial intelligence, an effort preceded by a failed attempt at a second undergraduate degree in marine biology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which was itself preceded by a boy wandering down to the docks in Newburyport, Massachusetts, asking fishermen what they had caught. The boy and the somewhat broken uncle have converged again. After a war, you have to find something inside yourself worth preserving, because the trenches burn away parts of your character, some of them bad and some of them good, and I have found that the inner child still sees a fish come out of the water and gets excited. If that ever stops happening, I suppose I will have to revert to Hemingway for guidance on despair.

I promise you, I will never tire of fishing so long as there are fish. If that fails, hunting men with drones is already a known passion of mine.

For all the analysis, however, nothing has taught me as much about a fishery as getting into the water and trying to catch something. Fishing in Mexico was easy, sometimes embarrassingly so; I caught fish almost every day without much planning and certainly without the increasingly scientific approach I have adopted here. The American comparison is imperfect, but the broader contrast is real: of U.S. federally managed stocks whose condition was known in 2024, roughly 94 percent were not experiencing overfishing and 84 percent were not classified as overfished. NOAA, whatever else Washington decides to do with itself, is one of those federal agencies whose work becomes immediately comprehensible when you spend enough time holding a fishing rod.

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The South China Sea is another universe. Estimates suggest its fish stocks have declined by somewhere between 70 and 95 percent since the 1950s, while catch rates have fallen by roughly two-thirds or more over the past several decades. My own thoroughly unscientific judgment, after moving around Palawan, talking to fishermen and repeatedly failing to catch what I expected to find, is that the situation is dire.

Beijing does not own all the blame. The South China Sea is shared by countries with their own long histories of overfishing and poor enforcement, and destructive techniques such as dynamite and cyanide fishing have existed across Southeast Asia for decades, including in the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. There is an old brutality to the method: kill the reef, collect whatever floats or can still be sold, move on. Manila has mismanaged its fisheries too. The difference is that the Filipino fishing industry does not have the economic and political weight of an empire behind it.

Every attempt I have made to find good fishing here has consequently come with the same instruction: go farther. Locals tell me the inshore fishery has been hammered, and from what I have seen, I believe them. Mexico taught me that good inshore fishing can almost feel casual; here, discussions about finding decent-sized fish quickly become discussions about fuel, boats, weather and distant islands. Eventually somebody mentions Balabac.

Balabac lies at the ragged southern end of Palawan, where the main island begins breaking apart into smaller islands, reefs and channels on the way toward Borneo. I initially became interested in it for the most sophisticated geopolitical reason imaginable: I wanted to catch bigger fish. Somewhere in the course of figuring out how to get there, I discovered that Washington and Manila had also taken an interest. In 2023, Balabac was named as one of four additional locations under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, making this sparsely populated collection of jungle and reefs part of the expanding military architecture of the U.S.-Philippine alliance.

It is also, depending on your priorities, either paradise or an administrative punishment. If you want S-tier beaches and F-tier infrastructure, Balabac may be the ultimate adventure vacation. This is not Cancún. There is no seamless procession from airport to resort to frozen margarita. You are going into jungle and island settlements with infrastructure worse than what I have already encountered across southern Palawan, where I sat through brownouts lasting ten hours at a time; farther north, I visited the regional medical center beneath a corrugated metal roof and discovered, among other things, that a circumcision could apparently be had for about ten dollars. A bargain, should the need arise. In El Nido, meanwhile, I was warned not even to brush my teeth with the tap water.

This was roughly the point when my fishing expedition began colliding with the strategic map. I wanted to know where the fish had gone. The Pentagon wanted access to Balabac. Filipino fishermen wanted enough left in the water to make a living. China wanted access to the same sea. And somewhere beneath all of those competing interests were the reefs themselves, which do not care about UNCLOS, EDCA, Washington, Manila or Beijing, but which can still be killed all the same.

Google Earth view of Balabac and the island chain at Palawan’s southern edge, where the Philippines begins to fragment into reefs, shoals, and narrow channels before the sea opens toward Borneo.

Habagat is the Filipino term for the southwest monsoon, and this year it arrived on top of a super El Niño, which, combined with mending an addiction mostly alone in the jungle, made the prospect of climbing into a small skiff with men barely old enough to buy alcohol, riding three hours offshore and fishing for twelve more feel less romantic than it might sound. The southern expedition was a failure. I caught one fish in two weeks, a small mackerel, which is about when I packed up and went back to Puerto Princesa to re-outfit for the northern run, where the fishing has been much the same, minus the addiction, which I tapered and medicated myself through. Somewhere in the process I also sliced open my foot and managed to pick up a staph infection.

So I will leave some of the video dispatches from that ordeal below.

But first, we have to talk about the political frame people keep imposing on this country, because the Philippines is too beautiful, too bruised, too complicated, and too alive to be reduced to somebody else’s geopolitical metaphor.

The Third World is Gone

George Galloway, a well-known British leftist and former parliamentarian, recently stated that “The Philippines is China’s Ukraine,” which is an insult to everyone’s intelligence, to the dignity of this nation of 117 million people and, frankly, to Ukrainians as well. One could perhaps make some version of that argument about Taiwan. Fine. Manila is not Taipei, and Beijing does not see Manila as Taipei, nor does it regard the Philippine government as some American proxy or puppet regime.

Yes, Marcos is back. American military access is expanding again. Some of this carries the visual residue of the Cold War, when Washington backed Marcos’s father and Subic Bay was synonymous with American power in the Pacific; farther south, in Jakarta, Prabowo Subianto, a former general who rose through the Indonesian military under Suharto, now leads that sprawling archipelago, which happens to be the next stop on this journey. History has a way of returning familiar names and silhouettes without necessarily returning the same political reality.

Foucault understood that language can be used for cutting. Geopolitics requires some of that precision. We have relied on simple words to describe dynamic relationships of power, and increasingly so now that much of the world receives its foreign-policy education from two-minute reels stripped of chronology, geography and context, full of rhetoric and usually delivered with the confidence of someone who has never had to stand anywhere near the consequences. Yes, the Philippines is markedly increasing Western military cooperation in order to posture against China because doing so suits Manila’s own strategic interests in the South China Sea.

There is a better way to elucidate that relationship: an asymmetrical alliance.

Most alliances involving a nuclear superpower with a GDP roughly sixty-three times larger than its partner are going to contain asymmetry. Calling the smaller country a proxy, however, implies that it has surrendered agency, or at least that its actions are principally an instrument of somebody else’s strategy. That is a much stronger claim.

Hezbollah can reasonably be articulated as an Iranian proxy force, though even there the term has limits because Hezbollah derives power from its own Lebanese constituency and maintains interests that do not always collapse neatly into those of Tehran. The former Donetsk and Luhansk separatist formations offer a cleaner modern example: Russia armed them, financed them, reinforced them, shaped their leadership and increasingly integrated them into its own military structure until the room for independent maneuver became exceedingly narrow.

The chain is worth making simple:

Ally → client → proxy → satellite → puppet/marionette

The U.S.-European relationship sits toward the alliance end of that spectrum, though even NATO contains obvious disparities in power. At the weaker end of an ordinary alliance, one begins approaching client status; Colombia, particularly during the height of Plan Colombia, makes a useful demarcation line. Jordan is closer still to the traditional conception of an American client state, while South Vietnam was a much cleaner historical example. Belarus, in its relationship with Russia, comes closer than almost any contemporary state to the old meaning of a satellite.

The distinctions matter because the words carry political assumptions inside them. This is terminological discipline at its most basic. No serious discussion of international relations still needs to describe the Philippines as “Third World,” a Cold War category that has outlived whatever explanatory value it once possessed, and the same care should apply when describing American deployments here. This is not an occupation. U.S. forces operate through agreements negotiated with Manila, under a framework in which the Philippine state retains sovereignty while integrating more deeply with an American military partner.

And then there is what all of this looks like when the abstractions finally meet the water.

In July, Philippine personnel near Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, found themselves in another violent confrontation with the China Coast Guard. A Filipino Marine was badly wounded in the melee, and what followed was not merely another ugly encounter involving boats, batons and men shouting across decks. I was privy to parts of the operational picture that never appeared in the public reporting, enough to understand that Chinese electronic-warfare capabilities had been brought into play during the confrontation, with communications and surveillance forming part of the contest well beyond what could be seen from the waterline. I am deliberately leaving the sourcing, systems and technical details out of this account.

What matters is that the encounter was considerably more sophisticated than the short clips that eventually reached social media. Ships were maneuvering below, electronic warfare was shaping the environment around them, and Manila and Beijing were working diplomatic channels while a wounded Filipino serviceman still had to be brought home. The evacuation eventually went through aboard the BRP Malapascua, which returned to Oyster Bay, a Philippine naval facility roughly an hour outside Puerto Princesa.

That is what the relationship looks like from Palawan. The Philippines is not confronting China because Washington has wound a key in its back. Manila has its own reefs, its own fishermen, its own sailors, its own territorial claims and, now and again, its own wounded men. Washington matters enormously to the equation.

It does not own it.

Moving Forward

Irrespective of the political orientation of subsequent U.S. administrations, Washington does not need to moralize every decision made by a Filipino government, and I would strongly advise the liberal establishment in America against treating this country as a subordinate polity in need of correction. As things stand, there is no serious evidence that Marcos Jr. intends to recreate either his father’s dictatorship or Duterte’s war on drugs.

Marcos Jr. does, however, carry an unresolved American legal inheritance of his own: an outstanding civil contempt judgment of roughly $354 million stemming from his family’s violation of a federal court order involving assets connected to compensation for victims of his father’s dictatorship. Washington should encourage a negotiated settlement while his status as a sitting head of state keeps that dispute from becoming an unnecessary obstacle in the bilateral relationship. There is no virtue in pretending the judgment does not exist, but there is equally little strategic wisdom in turning it into political theater.

What I would rather see from Washington is something more material. The Philippines should have more to show for a relationship that has lasted, with interruptions and resentments, for more than a century. Americans have a tendency to speak of alliances in abstractions: access, interoperability, deterrence, force posture. The people living beside the water experience them differently. They see roads, ports, hospitals, power grids, jobs, fishing grounds and whether their sons have to go farther offshore every year to bring home the same amount of fish.

We left the Philippines in 1992. Three years later, China established itself at Mischief Reef. History is never clean enough to make that sequence a simple equation, but it should at least make Washington cautious about assuming that strategic vacuums remain empty. If America is asked to leave again someday, the cost may not first appear in a Pentagon briefing or on a map in Tokyo. It may appear in the smaller catch brought home by one of the fishermen I met here, in a boat too small for the argument taking place around him.

For my part, I am leaving the Philippines too, although for considerably less geopolitical reasons. A staph infection, the miserable business of triaging an addiction in tropical heat, days of brownouts, back-to-back cyclones and flood warnings, and the discovery that several of the psychiatric medications I was prescribed are simply unavailable here have worn me down. This turned into an unexpected hardship tour. The raw video dispatches are below.

Next stop is Bali.

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CODA

I came to Palawan looking for fish and found myself staring instead at the machinery of a much larger contest: fishermen below, warships beyond the horizon, old American bases waking up again, and reefs that have somehow become pieces on a geopolitical board. The fishermen will still be here after I leave. That is the part worth remembering. Great powers come and go, governments change, treaties are signed and forgotten, but somebody still has to push a narrow boat into the water the next morning and find something left to catch.