It’s been a busy stretch behind the scenes.

While I’ve been quieter on Substack lately, I’ve been working on a set of published pieces aimed at shaping the Ukraine conversation in public and editorial spaces. These op-eds represent the first steps in something broader: establishing credibility not just as a witness to war, but as a writer who can speak to the politics, ethics, and stakes of it with precision.

Here’s what’s gone live in the past few weeks:

📌 Lettre d’un ancien combattant américain à nos frères québécois (Le Devoir)

A letter from a foreign fighter to the Québécois people, in defense of democratic values and shared purpose.

📌 From Baghdad to Kyiv: A U.S. Veteran’s Warning to the West (Visegrád 24)

A call to the west to change course before it’s too late.

📌 From the Merrimack to the Trenches (Newburyport Daily News)

A hometown column tying the war in Ukraine to the memory of American soldiers who’ve fought before—from New England to Eastern Europe.

📌 Now Is When We Hold the Line (The Salem News)

An urgent appeal to Americans: support for Ukraine isn’t just geopolitical—it's personal, moral, and still winnable.

I’ve been wanting to contribute more directly and consistently here on Substack, but I’ve been deep in the pre-publication process for my memoir, War Tourist. This phase involves a careful push to raise visibility and establish legitimacy with editors and publishers—and I’m now being taken seriously at that level.

That said, expect more long-form posts here soon.

One development I’m keeping a close eye on this week: Trump appears to be shifting his stance on Ukraine, or at least calibrating it to meet the moment. The implications of that pivot—and how figures like Pence are rewriting their records to match—will be the focus of a deeper dive I’ll be publishing next week.

Until then—thank you for reading, sharing, and tracking this with me.

– Benjamin