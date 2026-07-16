It was a random day in March 2025. I was living in exile in wine country, Mendoza, Argentina, working on the first attempt at War Tourist, when three stern knocks hit the wooden door of my Airbnb. The night before had been fueled by the grapes of Mendoza and the leaves of the Colombian highlands. My social media would have put me in Mendoza, but nobody knew my address. It was a day I wanted to be left alone. Most days are.

The plates were white dusted, the bottles emptied next to them in the kitchen. I put on pants. I hadn’t showered. I opened the door because I had no option. Those are not the knocks of friendly Argentinians asking if you have a spare algo sin importancia. I had knocked like that myself, as a cop, just never on South American cedar.

At this point War Tourist was a score-settling manuscript, a get-the-record-straight document. I had talked to everyone who could help me settle it. Maria Butina took an interest. Chad Z. Hower had arranged this uncomfortable discussion. When you’ve had foreign fighters try to kill you and destroy your life, you can be the judge of that.

I opened the door.

“Hi Ben. We’re with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. You’re not in trouble. We know you’re a jumpy guy, the guys in Poland already told us. We just want to check in on you and talk about some things. Beer, wine, or coffee?”

It was 11 AM. Lots of LDS guys in the FBI. There were two of them, plus two Argentine agents. The FBI cannot operate in a foreign country without a local liaison.

I picked the Starbucks across the street. Indict me for that. It was close, and the weather was turning the way New Mexico turns in late October. For future reference, FBI: come with a preferred bar list. I know you guys just wanted a cool trip to Mendoza for the weekend. I am a cool trip, but come with better plans and stop waking me up hungover. Three times now.

So I told them, like I do, everything I know, up to date, about everything. They had some practical news for me.

“Mr. Reed, you do understand you have been sentenced by Russia in absentia. You are a wanted war criminal at this point, by Russia, and the Argentines told us you were in country. You were profiled by their intelligence services on entry. AI-scanned immigration lists are a thing now. It’s not exactly safe here. Russian assets are everywhere. Murders here go unreported. The filth underneath this country is worse than what they tell you, and Russian state-adjacent crime syndicates operate here. Maybe pick somewhere other than Argentina.”

“Well, I picked Argentina because it seemed like the right place to go after a war in Europe, feeling defeated. I’ve booked a ticket to Colombia. It’s warmer.”

“Colombia is a different problem. Stay out of Bolivia and Cuba. We’ll inform our partners in Bogota.”

We chatted for a while. The next day I had a bus to Santiago, Chile. I was detained at the border. Questioned. Searched. Some porteño official had to be called to release me. The rest went smoothly.

I did the interview with Butina in Colombia. It was an earnest attempt to set the record straight and to kick up some chaos on Twitter about me talking to the Russians. That was the point. I wanted controversy that damaged nobody but my enemies: Chosen Company. They ruined the end of my military career. If you haven’t read the New York Times article, the link is in the text. The concept was simple on my end: create a recent story that gets you a literary agent while you’re in the submission process. It worked.

It did not change my status as an internationally wanted man.

So let’s get down to it. There is a disclaimer on the politics of this page, and it should be obvious.

At this point, if you are advocating against Russia, you serve my interest. I will likely see eye to eye with you, so long as you are not advancing Chosen Company’s public profile.

The US government pays me monthly. I want to see it survive, intact, if not better than before.

I do not believe these interests conflict. So when people ask why I gave Lindsey Graham a pass on Palestine, the answer is simple: not my dog, not my fight.

Inherently, I am anti-MAGA. That does not always mean I am anti-Trump administration on every point. His movement and his administration are different things. But if Laura Loomer is trying to herd the sheep into the anti-Russia camp and the Democrats stay in the same camp they held under Biden, great.

Then we can get to the specifics of where I stand outside these constraints.

Ukraine had an impact on my politics. I had to question everything, and the questioning was stress-tested by war and preceded by a pandemic. Nationalism got a friendly pass. You need a nation to have a modern nation state, and the closer it holds in cultural coherence, civic cultural coherence preferably, the better. I can make the argument for why Lithuania does not need to become London. There would be no more Lithuanian culture. Language is not the whole of it. Cosmopolitanism is a great thing, but it is not a universal mandate.

I believe in universal healthcare. I do not believe in abolishing private healthcare. I have paid social security tax in a few countries, and the Australians complain the least about their privatized superannuation. They complain the least about their whole system. I wish my Australian ex-wife had complained less about me. But after Chosen Company, I have my own complaints about Australians and their inability to be direct. My ex-wife, for the record, was direct. There was a lot of good in Australia. I ignored it and focused on the bad, as one does when you realize nobody there cares that you are a WASP-named combat veteran. Nobody takes you at face value. You are just another immigrant from a country with a lower standard of living.

We probably shouldn’t have fought for independence from England. We became what they were, which is not what the founding fathers had in mind. We shouldn’t aspire to what the founding fathers wanted either. I have no complaints about seeing how Canada worked. I studied in Quebec.

Geopolitics is simple. Neorealism tilted toward Atlanticism. I will invoke Kissinger. I can understand why men like George Kennan did what they did, and I am unwilling at this point to accept any perspective that is anti-Ukraine unless Ukraine changes for the worse, which is never out of the question.

The realism is narrower for me. I am wanted by Russia. I cross borders. If Russia advances, so does the prospect of a red notice. I am thirty-nine years old. I will be in the same position when I am forty, so it seems, so it goes. If I start my prison sentence in Russia at forty, with all of my medical problems, I will not survive it. It will be a death sentence, slow and drawn out.

For whatever convenient truths I traded in with Chosen Company and the Butina interview, I have published far more that is anti-Russian, and it has traveled farther.

Anyway, if the FBI is still following my socials, I want you to pay for my booze next time. Not coffee. Especially not Starbucks. Relapsing is always part of the journey.

Sober, ninety hours.

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Meta just banned my account for "meddling in the internal politics of the US (or Ukraine)." An AI made that call. That account drove my Substack traffic, so restacks, likes, and follows help. I am not out of the fight to see this work published, despite numerous setbacks.