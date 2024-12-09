Welcome to my Substack - intro post

If you don’t know me -my name is Benjamin Reed, although I’m mostly known at this point as having been a rather infamous character in the Ukraine foreign fighter scene, (noms de guerre - Velcro, Alaska, Northern Wolf) I prefer using words as a weapon rather than what my notoriety could imply. I am a US army veteran who served in Iraq (2009-2010) in the Sunni triangle as a machine gunner for a police transition team. I also worked as a private military contractor in Afghanistan and Kuwait, as well as working in the defense-intelligence community as a contractor at a joint NSA/DoD facility in Germany. Outside of all this, I consider myself an avid traveler, adventurer, writer, amateur videographer, drone operator, polyglot, martial artist and hopeless romantic. I don’t take myself too seriously anymore. I hope this blog to be informative with broken down geopolitics and entertainment.

In 2022, I went to Ukraine as a volunteer—first offering humanitarian support, then shifting into a combat advisory role. I began training units in Kyiv, including elements of AZOV, before joining the “Normand Brigade,” led by the late Jean-François "Hrulf" Ratelle. The brigade was an ad hoc formation of unpaid foreign volunteers operating under the UDA, a far-right Ukrainian ultranationalist paramilitary. Later, I transferred into Ukraine’s International Legion, officially under the command of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR). The following year, I did a brief but miserable stint with Chosen Company, conducting several operations near Avdiivka—an experience I’d rather not relive, but one that left its mark.

You’re probably wondering: What are your politics? Fair question. I consider myself a moderate, though in today’s climate that likely tells you very little. I’m staunchly pro-American, pro-EU, pro-NATO—and, unapologetically, a Western chauvinist. That doesn’t mean I’m blind to the injustices of the world. I simply prefer the dice to fall in our favor.

International relations are often zero-sum, whether we like it or not. Still, I believe in crafting scenarios—where possible—that prevent wars rather than wage them. And yes, I realize the irony: I’ve volunteered for three of them. But that doesn’t change my view that war is a grotesque mirror of the human condition. I’ve seen it up close. It’s not something I glorify. It’s something I survived.

“Humanity”—a word invented by a species ashamed of its past. I used to believe that travel would deepen my appreciation for the human race. More often, it just expands my understanding of the problems we face as ‘thinking’ primates stumbling through modernity. Most of what I know didn’t come from classrooms—it came from movement, from curiosity, from watching patterns repeat themselves across continents and cultures.

The lens through which I view the world was forged first by years abroad, second by military service, and third—perhaps reluctantly—by having spent half my life among progressives and the other half among conservatives. I don’t wear any of those labels comfortably. I’ve outgrown tribes.

Academically, I hold a degree in Foreign Languages (French and Spanish), with a minor in European Affairs, and a healthy appetite for international relations coursework. I’m also proficient in Russian and Portuguese, with enough German lingering in the back of my mind to get by in a Bavarian beer hall. When I’m not writing or training, I read foreign policy the way others scroll TikTok—voraciously, obsessively, instinctively.

I considered graduate school in 2022. Then the war started. Plans changed.

This newsletter exists because I still need a place to process it all—international affairs, global events, strange border crossings, and the social fabric that holds (or doesn’t hold) it all together. Some of it will be political. Much of it will be human. All of it will be honest.

I plan to use this space to explore geopolitics the only way I know how: by living it. Not from a desk in Washington or Brussels, but from the road—moving across continents, chasing the friction points where cultures collide and stories emerge. This isn’t backpacker blogging. It’s something stranger: a running meditation on global power, the human condition, and the sheer absurdity of it all.

Right now, I’m writing from the outskirts of Warsaw, Poland—recovering from a recent medical detox for a clonazepam addiction. It was done at an ultra-luxury rehab facility, courtesy of the U.S. government. Strange how taxpayer money works. Call it a state-sponsored spiritual reset.

Soon, I’ll be closing this chapter of Eastern Europe—maybe. I head to Lausanne, Switzerland for Christmas, then down to Florence for New Year’s. On January 3rd, I fly to Buenos Aires. From there, I plan to drift through Argentina, Brazil (for the second time), Peru, El Salvador, Belize, and eventually Mexico.

There’s no fixed path. Just a direction: forward. Toward learning. Toward better stories. Toward a deeper understanding of what binds and breaks us as people.

And yeah—toward joy. Despite everything, I still believe in that.

Here are some other sources of my writing:

Esquire

The Daily Beast - written under a pseudonym

I do some guest writing on my friend's page for Jiu Jitsu

These are a collection of a few of the interviews I have done:

Fox News, during the first part of my Ukraine experience

La Repubblica is one of Italy's largest publications

Why am I on Substack?

I decided to pick substack after contemplating how I really want to represent my thoughts and ideas. My Facebook is private and I intend to keep it that way, I also see it as insufficient way of communicating long(er) form, written content. I do have a Twitter/X account in which some of my shorter form ideas are communicated. For video stuff I do have TikTok in which I am a dreadful slave to the algorithm at all times. Might I boast that I am quite often successful with somewhere of >1 million views per month at peak - not bad for a nearly middle-aged nobody. Instagram clearly isn’t the place and YouTube, well it requires too much production for me to feel like it’s worth the time right now. So we are here.

I want to build something.

I’ve been told innumerable times that I need to write a book - and the book is in process (someone please finish it when I die), but I am more suited to blog formatted writing. It’s much easier to organize thoughts on things for me, being an obvious case of ADHD if you’ve known me from childhood. I will focus mainly current geopolitical events, world news and la situación real as I see it where I am travelling.

I will also dive into my past and set the record straight on some controversial issues I was involved in, mainly Ukraine. That being said, this will certainly not be a place where I dedicate my time to defending myself. We will look forward with current issues and happenings and some occasional fun travel anecdotes.

So, come and join the journey: