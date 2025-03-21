One of the enduring staples of Argentine life—an almost sacred aesthetic—has always been dining out. Before I arrived in Buenos Aires, I imagined I was headed to the “Paris of the South,” but with the price tag of the Global South. After nearly three months here, I can confidently say the romance of that idea has worn thin. The prices of eating out are now comparable to any major U.S. city, and unless your culinary compass points strictly to beef, the quality rarely approaches anything resembling Parisian.

The economic shock introduced by President Javier Milei has radically altered the landscape of food culture in Argentina.

You might assume, with the heavy influx of Italian immigrants, that the cuisine here would be consistently exceptional. After all, it’s almost impossible to find a bad plate in Italy. But what remains of Argentina’s once-proud culinary tradition feels like a shadow of its former self. Inflation and soaring costs have choked the next generation of chefs before they can even sharpen their knives. And that’s a tragedy—because this is a country that once knew real wealth.

At the dawn of the 20th century, Argentina ranked among the richest nations on earth. For immigrants leaving behind the ruins of Europe, Buenos Aires stood shoulder to shoulder with New York as a city of dreams. Ships bound for Ellis Island shared the same hope as those docked in La Boca.

But Argentina’s story since then has been one of slow decline. A country steeped in European high culture, the birthplace of tango, has stumbled economically decade after decade. And yet—somehow—the Argentine spirit remains intact. It may bend, but it does not break.

The promise is still here, bold and undiminished: you can come to Argentina and build a life. You can settle, contribute, and belong. The country still believes in egalitarian ambition. Healthcare, though strained, remains free. Public universities still open their doors, not just to citizens, but to immigrants, often at generous discounts.

President Milei wants to upend that. He’s attempting to remake Argentina in the image of a North American libertarian utopia. But no utopia has materialized—at least not for the people. Massive government cuts have driven hundreds of thousands into poverty. The so-called “shock therapy” has been exactly that: a jolt to the system, with no anesthetic.

Argentina is trying to realign itself geopolitically, tilting once again toward the United States—a shift that, in the long run, may prove beneficial. The country’s bloated bureaucracy does need to be reshaped if it hopes to survive the demands of the modern global economy. But in doing so, it must not abandon the values that have long defined it.

There is little merit in populist “shock therapy” politics. The discomfort may be immediate and overwhelming, but democracies rarely possess the kind of national resolve required to see such pain through to its end. Instead, voters—stung by the consequences—return to the polls with a vengeance, often reversing these policies before they’ve even had the chance to take root.

Real reform doesn’t need to be a firestorm. It needs to be steady, credible, and rooted in the country’s lived realities. Anything else risks burning down the house to fix the wiring. I wish the best for this country in my departure, the people are inspiring, their wine, beef and nightlife, among the best if not the best. This country will never be ruined beyond repair.

Argentina may be declining, but it has not surrendered.

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