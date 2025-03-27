War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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Average Jane's avatar
Average Jane
Mar 30, 2025

Didn’t Trump renegotiate NAFTA in his first term into the USMCA. Did that carve out to sue remain the the revised agreement?

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