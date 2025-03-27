Just so we’re clear: before Donald Trump Part II started swinging his tariff hammer like it’s 1840, there were no tariffs on American cars entering Canada. Practically zero tariffs on anything—except for some agricultural goods, which faced about a 4% tax.



But sure—

“wE’rE jUsT rEsPoNdInG tO uNfAiR dEaLs,” chant the red-capped faithful, high on grievance and Google economics.



So here’s a challenge:

Can anyone point to a specific part of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement that was so brutally unfair to you personally? I’m serious. What clause ruined your life? What provision made it impossible for you to buy Bud Light and a Glock in peace?



Because if you actually read the agreement (and let’s be real—you didn’t), the scariest part wasn’t some imaginary flood of avocados or cheap cars. It was the Investor-State Dispute Settlement mechanism:

A lovely little clause that let foreign corporations sue our government outside of our own court system if a law—say, one that protects clean water or public health—threatened their profits.



You read that right: NAFTA let unelected corporate lawyers decide whether U.S. laws were too mean to multinational CEOs. So much for “sovereignty.”



But yeah, keep pretending tariffs are some noble crusade to protect the working man. It’s not about “getting a better deal.” It’s about performative economic nationalism—creating a precedent, not a solution.



Sure, maybe some factories come back. Maybe. After a few years. After inflation spikes. After trade partners lock arms and leave us out of their playgrounds.



Meanwhile, enjoy the higher prices. They’re not hypothetical. They’re already on your grocery bill.



And it’s funny—this is coming from a Republican Party that used to oppose new taxes, and used to worship the “free market.” Remember that? When capitalism meant letting the chips fall where they may, not state-mandated economic cosplay?



We aren't going to build 1950's America with 2025 prices which will include broken supply chains and a potential shift away from America. A good portion of 1950's prosperity was built upon a great degree with trust of the United States as a reliable trading and military partner.



But hey, since you guys are the true capitalists now, does that mean you're finally ready to nationalize the energy sector and give American workers a slice of ExxonMobil's profits?



No? Didn’t think so.