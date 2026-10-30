Rafael Lusvarghi, the Brazilian volunteer who fought for Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine and later took refuge in a Kyiv monastery.

In the spring of 2018, a Brazilian who had fought for Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine was living in an Orthodox monastery in Kyiv. He worked, prayed, and waited for a prosecution whose progress he seemed scarcely able to explain. A Ukrainian court had sentenced him to thirteen years in prison. An appeals court had overturned the verdict. His passport remained with the authorities. Somehow, between these proceedings, Rafael Lusvarghi had begun preparing for the monastic life in the capital of the country he had taken up arms against.

I never met him. His story nevertheless occupies a particular place in my understanding of this war. It contains enough ideological conviction, institutional confusion, and personal misadventure to leave me almost rooting for the bad guy by the end. I would like him to get somewhere he can stay for a while.

Since 2014, the extremists who have appeared in the Russo-Ukrainian War have provided its propagandists with abundant material. Russian information operations have made a sustained industry of displaying Ukraine’s far right. Ukrainian messaging has also drawn attention to extremists among the forces fighting for Russia. Foreign volunteers have been especially useful in this business: their presence gives an otherwise local personality an international significance, and their biographies are often available through years of enthusiastic self-documentation.

Ukraine has made serious errors in handling these people. In the summer of 2022, we had a French neo-Nazi in our unit who belonged to Misanthropic Division, a transnational extremist network centered in Ukraine, with adherents elsewhere in Europe, including France. I acquired a somewhat unwelcome reputation for being direct about characters of this kind. I disliked them, and I particularly resented finding myself in proximity to an actual specimen of something Russian propaganda invoked so relentlessly. It is an unpleasant experience to discover that a propagandist has been supplied with a usable fact by someone standing beside you.

Extremists and gang members have also entered American military service; federal assessments have documented the latter for years. Foreign volunteer formations, in my experience, have a particular attraction for men whose political commitments have become inseparable from their desire to fight. A distant war can accommodate an extraordinary amount of private expectation. As I have said before, there is a version of this enterprise that amounts to the white man’s jihad.

Lusvarghi arrived with a considerable biography already in circulation. Brazilian reporting identifies earlier service in the country’s military police. He also claimed to have served in the French Foreign Legion and spent time with Colombia’s FARC. Those claims have been repeated widely, sometimes with a confidence that exceeds the available verification. They can remain qualified. He scarcely needs the additional lore.

His politics are similarly resistant to a tidy introduction. He described his participation in the Donbas as a struggle against fascism. Published interviews also record his admiration for Aleksandr Dugin and the Fourth Political Theory. A simple description of him as a radical communist leaves too much unexplained. His stated convictions belong to the peculiar ideological traffic around this war, where a man’s enthusiasms can require several political vocabularies and still leave something of his motivation unaccounted for.

In June 2014, he became publicly recognizable during the protests against Brazil’s World Cup. There he was in a kilt, confronting police, being pepper-sprayed, getting arrested. By September, he had reached eastern Ukraine. He fought with Russian-backed formations, including the Prizrak Brigade, and became a conspicuous presence in separatist and Russian media. A Brazilian willing to travel across the world to fight for the cause had obvious publicity value. His visibility also helped him recruit other foreigners.

After returning to Brazil, Lusvarghi began looking for work abroad. An offer of maritime security employment brought him back to Ukraine in October 2016. Reporting on the correspondence described a proposed assignment aboard a ship sailing from Odesa to Sri Lanka. Ukrainian authorities arrested him at Boryspil airport. The offer had been a lure.

In January 2017, a court sentenced him to thirteen years in prison. That August, an appeals court overturned the conviction and ordered a retrial, accepting objections concerning jurisdiction and the treatment of the evidence, including his allegations of coercion. He remained in custody until December, when he was released under circumstances he later said he did not understand. With his passport retained and his case unresolved, he found accommodation at the Svyato-Pokrovskyy Holosiivskyy Monastery in Kyiv.

Christopher Miller found him there in April 2018. Lusvarghi described a routine of prayer and work, including food preparation and maintenance. He said he had begun reading about Orthodox Christianity in prison. He wanted to see his family and hoped to be included in a prisoner exchange. The former foreign volunteer had become dependent on decisions being taken somewhere beyond the monastery walls, with little apparent understanding of when he might leave.

The arrangement lasted only a little longer. In May, ultranationalist activists seized him and took him by force to the headquarters of Ukraine’s security service. He was subsequently rearrested. On May 2, 2019, a court in Pavlohrad sentenced him to thirteen years for participation in a terrorist organization and an illegal armed formation. In December, he was included in a prisoner exchange. Eventually, he returned to Brazil.

In May 2021, police arrested him in Presidente Prudente in a case involving drugs and ammunition. That November, he was sentenced to eight years, one month, and six days for drug trafficking and illegal possession of ammunition. The reports I read described a few kilograms of marijuana and approximately 350 rounds of 9mm ammunition. By December 2022, local reporting placed him in Tupi Paulista prison, where he performed cleaning duties.

I keep returning to the monastery. The whole sequence is extraordinary, yet that interval seems to contain the greatest concentration of the war’s absurdity: the foreign fighter, the overturned conviction, the retained passport, the religious vocation, the inability to get home. Every stage has an explanation. Put together, they produce a life that becomes difficult to explain to anyone unfamiliar with the environment. Rafael Lusvarghi is certainly a main character on a quest.

Welcome to War Tourist Media. I’ll be writing about the characters I encountered in Ukraine and the wider circles of foreign fighters I’ve come to know. These personal profiles are a way into that world: short reads that give you some sense of the people, their motives, and the circumstances in which they find themselves.

You’ll also find political commentary and analysis of the war. The page has several interests, and what appears here will depend partly on what occupies me on any given day. Subscribing is free. There will never be a paywall; that is the ethos of this publication.

If you’d like to buy me a coffee or choose one of the inexpensive paid subscriptions, I would appreciate the support. This month, it would help cover the visa bill I’m footing to remain abroad. I’m staying out of the United States for now because returning has meant being treated as the government’s personal intelligence smorgasbord: officials detain me, search my phones, and turn up at my house with questions about the foreign fighters and extremists whose numbers I have accumulated.

I’m trying to share something of this world and keep the work freely available. Your support helps me do that. I hope you enjoyed the piece.

Share