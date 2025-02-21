The term abrasive seems particularly fitting when describing Donald Trump's interactions with certain world leaders, especially in light of his recent exchanges with Volodymyr Zelensky. But is this approach a calculated strategy—designed to unsettle and pressure others into concessions—or are we merely subject to the unpredictable impulses of his emotions and perceptions?

What Trump said was utterly indefensible, and some of his accusations are blatant falsehoods. No, Zelensky is not a dictator—it is entirely within the framework of the Ukrainian constitution to postpone elections during wartime, a measure identical to what the UK implemented during World War II and similar to France's actions during the same period. As for Biden, the notion that he failed to pursue peace in Ukraine overlooks a critical reality: for much of the war, there was no common ground between Russia’s vision of peace and Ukraine’s. Their objectives were fundamentally irreconcilable, making diplomatic resolution nearly impossible.

I am not here to serve as an apologist for Zelensky or Biden. Zelensky, like any leader, has his shortcomings, and his administration has been marred by notable missteps from his subordinates. At times, he appears almost delusional in his unwavering ambition to reclaim Crimea and the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, despite the immense challenges such a goal presents. Similarly, Biden’s approach to aiding Ukraine has been inconsistent—at times, assistance has been delivered in a slow trickle, and in certain instances, he has outright stifled the flow of critical aid.

It is truly disheartening to see Trump starting to parrot Kremlin narratives that conservate talking heads have adopted as truths. Trump has been seen recently with people such as Tucker Carlson who has become the defacto american voice to plead Russia’s point of view. Elon Musk as well, another known parroter of Kremlin narratives. I personally do not think there is genuine “Russian election interference” by the Kremlin but rather both sides have found genuine common ground, both the voting demographics and the elites.

Regardless of the political turbulence that Trump seems to thrive on, the peace talks in Saudi Arabia are progressing—albeit without representation from any EU nation, a glaring omission given the EU’s stake in the region’s stability. Ukraine had initially planned to meet with the Saudis following the Rubio-Lavrov summit but ultimately canceled. The negotiations are bound to face significant growing pains, yet choosing Saudi Arabia as the host was a strategically sound decision.

Trump maintains a close relationship with MBS, as does Putin. While much of the world condemned Saudi Arabia and MBS for the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi—an act carried out by operatives tied to MBS at the Saudi consulate in Turkey—Trump took a different path. Rather than ostracizing MBS, he strengthened their ties, securing a geopolitical alliance. Ethically, this is undeniably problematic. However, in the realm of international relations, moral absolutism can be a liability. Nations that cling too rigidly to ideals at the expense of pragmatism risk undermining their own strategic interests. Effective diplomacy requires a calculated balance between principle and realpolitik.

The Democratic establishment, by contrast, opted for the moral high ground, publicly denouncing the Khashoggi murder and, in doing so, further straining Biden’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. This approach has had tangible geopolitical consequences. When Biden attempted to persuade MBS to lower oil prices in an effort to weaken Russia’s economy at the onset of the war, MBS outright rebuffed him.

In Arab diplomacy, personal relationships precede business. One must cultivate trust—understanding personalities, lifestyles, and cultural nuances—before expecting favors or cooperation. Biden, however, failed spectacularly in this regard. His inability to foster a rapport with MBS not only alienated a crucial strategic partner but also undermined the West’s initial approach to the war in Ukraine. This diplomatic misstep set a flawed precedent for the West’s broader strategy, revealing a fundamental misunderstanding of how power is brokered in the region.

By now, it’s clear that the presidency comes with an unelected but influential entourage, and in the case of MAGA, one of its most vocal figures is Elona Musk. His opinions, as the self-appointed oracle of free speech and geopolitics, have become an integral part of the discourse. Yet, for all his technological achievements, Musk is a man enslaved by his own impulses, detached from the complexities of statecraft. He has contributed immensely to humanity in the realm of innovation, but that does not make him fit to serve as a de facto minister of foreign policy.

A Walmart employee will not fight to the last man to keep a store open—but there are countless Ukrainians willing to fight to the last breath for their homeland. And as the horizon darkens over what seems to be the inevitable failure of these peace talks—ushered in by kakistocrats—the stark difference between business and statecraft has never been clearer. There is no method to this madness.