Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's Democratic primary by roughly a point. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

The focus of my political thinking is international relations. I understand that this is not the end-all of politics, but it is often the most immediately palpable form of political action for someone who frequently uses his passport. I supported the Affordable Care Act, but its effects were less visible in my own life and among the people around me. Everyone I know has felt the rise in fuel prices caused by the war with Iran, including non-citizens living in other countries. Foreign policy produces broader consequences than domestic policy, and once the machinery is in motion it faces fewer legislative constraints.

That being said, I am an ardent supporter of Medicare for All, and when the opportunity comes to support candidates who champion it, I find myself in a difficult position. My mother earned her master’s degree in public health administration from Boston University when I was a child, and one of the earliest political ideas I was exposed to was the principle of universal, free healthcare. My own formal education, however, exposed me to political realism in international relations.

That may become the deciding question in whether I root, from a distance, for Abdul El-Sayed, who won Michigan’s Democratic primary this week. He is not opposed to continued aid and has reaffirmed his support for Ukraine. He called the invasion a war between democracy and autocracy in March 2022. He has since described aid to Kyiv as enforcement of the rules-based order alongside our allies. I take him at his word.

What I watch is the route he took to get there. Last August he said American tax dollars should not subsidize foreign militaries, period, and that this covered defensive weapons of all sorts. Ukraine became the exception to a rule he had said held no exceptions.

I would also caution against treating Mike Rogers as the safer bet on the question. He chaired the House Intelligence Committee and built his reputation on Russia, but he left Congress in 2015 and has cast no vote on any of it since. He is running as the backup Trump needs in the Senate. Whatever conviction survives from his committee years now has to pass through a party that has spent three years looking for the exit.

I can understand why Michigan voters are not naturally drawn to this argument. The provincial fantasy of American insularity makes it harder than it should be. An autoworker in Flint, a teacher in Grand Rapids, a cherry farmer outside Traverse City: none of them wake up thinking about Ukrainian drone corridors or Baltic force posture. That is understandable. People build competencies suited to their lives and their communities, and this planet, governed as it is by creatures of spectacular shortsightedness, can feel abstract when the fighting is seven time zones away. A Roman farmer in the southern provinces likely asked himself what the wars in Gaul had to do with his harvest. His descendants found out. The Visigoths did not stay in Gaul.

Our foreign-policy decisions are now more consequential than the average voter understands. We are approaching the crucible of events that will determine whose version of human civilization dominates the second half of this century. I would rather we set the terms than leave a vacuum for someone else to set them at our expense.

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People drawn to El-Sayed’s foreign-policy positions likely arrived in his camp through shared sentiments about Israel. I get it. Even from my position, where Israel had the right to defend itself and retaliate for what happened on October 7, that does not excuse the continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank by far-right settlers. Supporting Israel’s continued bombardment without considering the long-term consequences does not serve us well. These actions will, in the end, create more transnational jihadism. We learned that on September 11, and however one interprets that lesson, millions of university-age voters were not alive that day, and millions more know it only through the way their parents explained it. Ending aid to Israel is far more complicated than a campaign promise.

Which brings me to my next point. El-Sayed opposes military aid to Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. When military aid is cut, the repercussions run deeper than they do when programs such as USAID are reduced. Military aid is one of the tools we use to draw countries closer to us. In return, we gain intelligence sharing and security cooperation, which can also enable economic cooperation. I am not particularly fond of any of these governments, but I could write a hundred pages outlining the alternatives to the regimes currently governing these countries and what those alternatives might mean for us.

Pakistan is the one that should give people pause. A nuclear state on India’s border, already deep in Chinese patronage, where our money buys the access that keeps us in the room. Cutting it does not produce reform. It produces Beijing.

I am sure El-Sayed is familiar with Egypt’s demographics, but I will refresh everyone here. Egypt alone has more people than Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, and Palestine combined, and it maintains a healthy birth rate. It consistently ranks second among recipients of U.S. foreign military aid, except in years when extraordinary wartime assistance to Ukraine alters the ranking. It controls the Suez Canal.

Cutting military aid to Egypt is not a minor adjustment. It is an overhaul. This aid is not a blank check for generals with endless racks of ribbons to buy chalets. It is used to purchase U.S. weapons systems, supporting American factory workers in one of the few sectors in which we still produce extensively on our own soil.

Still, the mathematical conclusion is what it is. Gary Peters is retiring, which makes Michigan a seat Democrats already hold and now have to keep. Republicans sit at fifty-three. Democrats need four flips to take the chamber, and Maine is one of them, which means Susan Collins has to lose, and I doubt she will. El-Sayed is not the path to a majority. He is the price of admission to one. In that sense, he has my support, barely.

He will not be the man who transforms American foreign policy in the Middle East. He will not be the man who takes our broken healthcare system and turns it into something better: a national insurance scheme that covers every American, asks those at the lowest taxable incomes to contribute perhaps fifty dollars a month, and invests billions in rebuilding the infrastructure beneath it. The rich should pay more. Much more.

But the entire American civilizational model should not be made to pay for the shortsightedness of our foreign policy. We cannot keep treating every alliance as a moral endorsement, every military commitment as permanent, or every withdrawal as cost-free. I encourage people to look beyond the crisis immediately in front of them, whether it is Ukraine, Egypt, or the next strategic problem already gathering force beyond the horizon. The world does not stop at the edge of our attention.

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I’m Ben Reed. I served in Iraq and again in Ukraine with the International Legion in 2022, and I write about the places where American foreign policy meets the people who have to live inside it. My work has appeared in Esquire. I was a whistleblower sourced in New York Times reporting. I’m currently in the Philippines finishing a memoir called War Tourist.

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