Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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Jon Reynolds
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Great article man- there so much nuance to our foreign policy that most people struggle to access. I think you do a good job of conveying the need for thoughtful, strategic military aid while not criticizing the domestic desire for better services at home. That being said- the “libertarian bro” who shrugs off foreign policy to mask complete ignorance for the topic drives me up the wall.

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