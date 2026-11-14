For months, as the dispatches from Ukraine accumulated beside the daily humiliations of American politics, and every apparent reprieve seemed to arrive carrying the terms of the next surrender, I had begun to mistake exhaustion for judgment, to accept that the ugliness advancing through our public life possessed some historical momentum that ordinary people could inconvenience but never quite arrest, until the election returns began coming in and, for the first time in a considerable while, the future looked susceptible to human intervention again.

The editorial principle of this publication has generally been straightforward: if it is bleak, we talk about it. There has been no shortage of material, and the prevailing malaise certainly affected me. An obligation to describe deterioration, however, also requires us to recognize improvement; otherwise, analysis becomes an elaborate justification for quietism. We won a consequential election, while across the Atlantic, Ukraine has demonstrated that Russian advances can be reversed. Both developments deserve a hearing.

Based on race calls reported by November 13, the incoming Democratic Senate majority stood at 55 seats, including the two independents who caucus with the party, an increase of eight over the previous alignment. Alaska remained unresolved and could provide a fifty-sixth. Democrats were projected to win at least 256 House seats, comfortably beyond the 218 needed for control, while Reuters had documented the capture of at least five Republican-held governorships. Alaska would be a second helping of dessert; the meal has already been served.

After a decade of MAGA’s assault on the general decency of American public life, its opponents have won the means to impose consequential restraints. Trump retains the presidency, and an electoral defeat does not dissolve the movement that put him there, but the distribution of institutional power has changed. For those of us concerned with Ukraine, the question is how that power can help a country resist Russian revanchism when its survival has so often been treated as a negotiable inconvenience.

The battlefield supplies grounds for guarded confidence. In its November 11 assessment, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian forces had suffered a “net loss of territory in four of the last eight months.” Ukrainian counteroffensives during 2026 had recovered more than 1,000 square kilometers across several sectors; for October alone, ISW’s mapping indicated a Russian net loss of approximately 27 square kilometers. The larger figure measures Ukrainian recoveries, not the balance of all territory gained and lost during the year. It nevertheless contradicts the familiar account of an uninterrupted Russian advance.

Kupiansk illustrates the disjuncture between a victory announced in Moscow and control established on the ground. Russian commanders claimed the city in November 2025, although the available evidence did not substantiate its complete capture. Ukraine recovered much of the city in December, with clearing operations continuing into early 2026. Russian infiltration has persisted, including reports of small groups inside the city this November, so declaring every Russian soldier expelled would be premature. Moscow’s proclaimed conquest nevertheless failed to become a secure possession.

Farther south, Operation Vivaldi has produced an achievement of greater operational significance. Ukraine’s Third Army Corps reported on October 14 that the operation had recovered 277 square kilometers in the Lyman sector. ISW assessed that it disrupted the northern component of Russia’s attempt to encircle the Donetsk defensive belt. Its value extends beyond the acreage: a broad encirclement requires separate advances to converge, and the failure of one component can compromise the larger design.

That defensive belt encompasses Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, together with Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka. It has escaped the sweeping encirclement Moscow sought, although the fighting around Kostiantynivka makes any suggestion of an untouched line untenable. Russia continues to apply pressure from the south and around Dobropillia; ISW’s November 1 assessment described marginal gains there despite substantial Russian commitments. Relief on the northern flank matters without making the remaining approaches safe.

The northern fronts require similar care. In November 2025, Russian forces were attacking around Vovchansk and in northern Sumy Oblast. ISW’s November 1, 2026 assessment described a broadly stabilized Kharkiv front and limited Russian gains along the northern border, while subsequent reporting continued to record fighting and infiltration. Russia remains capable of imposing costs there, but maintaining pressure has not produced the decisive breakthrough that would justify treating Ukrainian defeat as inevitable.

The developments around Velyka Novosilka carry a more personal significance. I fought there with the Norman Brigade in May and June 2022, in a settlement that looked to me more like a village than the important road junction it was. Russian forces captured it in January 2025. Its position within the regional road network helps explain why subsequent Ukrainian counterattacks matter: ISW’s October 25 assessment identified the junction’s importance to Russian operations farther south and described Ukrainian gains in the broader Oleksandrivka sector as slow but tactically significant.

Those gains have reportedly required Russia to divert formations from other intended tasks. A limited counteroffensive can improve the wider defensive position by consuming resources an opponent had earmarked elsewhere; it need not resemble the dramatic advances of 2022 to have military value. Ukrainian pressure in this sector has resumed, even as Velyka Novosilka remains under Russian occupation.

I nevertheless hesitate over the word liberated when I think about that place. In 2022, a few families remained amid substantial destruction, with agricultural animals wandering the streets and sheep blown apart by shellfire. The settlement had already lost much of the ordinary coherence that allows a place to feel inhabited rather than merely occupied by the living. I cannot describe its present condition from personal observation, but I struggle to imagine its eventual recovery as a restoration of the community I encountered.

Liberating territory may mean recovering the ground on which a community used to exist. That remains necessary, both for sovereignty and for the possibility of return, yet a map’s change of color should not conceal the human absence beneath it. Nor can we assign an allegiance to everyone who stayed. Some may have preferred Russian rule; others may have been unable to leave or unwilling to abandon the only home they possessed. Remaining in a ruined town is not, by itself, a reliable expression of consent.

Russian losses reinforce the case that these campaigns have become exceptionally costly, provided we keep the categories straight. The Kyiv Independent reported the Ukrainian General Staff’s estimate of 54,400 Russian personnel losses in October 2026, described by Ukraine as a monthly record. That includes killed, wounded and missing personnel; it remains a Ukrainian wartime estimate rather than an independently audited death toll. Several publications repeating the same military claim do not constitute several independent confirmations.

The Guardian reported leaked records suggesting more than 400,000 Russian war deaths, while noting that the full dataset had not been independently authenticated.

There is substantial documentary evidence beyond Ukrainian military communiqués. By early November, the BBC–Mediazona project had identified approximately 286,000 Russian military dead by name, using publicly verifiable material. Its list establishes a minimum, with the inevitable delays and lacunae of a count assembled from public records. Separately, Mediazona and Meduza have used probate records to estimate deaths absent from public reporting. These approaches substantiate the enormous cumulative toll without making every circulating figure equally secure.

The Rosstat leak requires its own qualification. Meduza reported that groups analyzing the material reached different totals because they included different categories of death, and verification remained underway. Their reports belong to one body of evidence, however many outlets discuss them. Moreover, material running only to late August cannot independently authenticate October’s battlefield estimate. Independent research supports the scale of Russia’s cumulative losses; the precise October record remains an attributed Ukrainian claim.

Even a reliable death toll cannot supply a date for military collapse. The military consequences depend on the quality of replacement personnel and the capacity of depleted formations to perform their assignments, while Ukraine must sustain its own forces under severe pressure. An army can remain dangerous while becoming less capable of achieving its larger objectives. Continued Russian attacks therefore offer no reason to dismiss the losses, just as those losses offer no reason to assume Ukraine can now manage without assistance.

There are signs of frustration within Russia’s pro-war information space. In September, ISW recorded military bloggers acknowledging the consequences of Vivaldi and blaming exaggerated battlefield reports for the deterioration. On November 5, Kyiv Post reported that Vladimir Romanov, a prominent pro-war correspondent, had stopped posting after publishing an account of the Oleshky evacuation that contradicted Moscow’s preferred narrative. Reports of his detention remained unconfirmed. The broader dispute exposes tensions within the pro-war camp, although critics of an unsuccessful invasion may still want a more successful one.

The Russian word vranyo, lying or falsehood, is useful here. The danger of institutional mendacity is that reassuring reports become the basis for subsequent decisions: once prestige depends on possessing a town, evidence that the town remains contested becomes an embarrassment to be managed. The fiction can then influence negotiations as well as military expectations. ISW’s November 12 assessment reported that Putin had repeated his July 3 claim to complete control of Kostiantynivka, despite evidence of a continuing Ukrainian presence.

Preston Stewart has followed this disparity on Substack. His November 1 commentary emphasized Russia’s poor territorial return in October, while a November 5 piece used Russian-source mapping to illustrate how slowly the conquest of Donetsk was proceeding. The headline’s thirty-one-year extrapolation demonstrates the gap between ambition and recent performance; it supplies no credible timetable. The Russian army will not obligingly fight ceteris paribus for the next three decades. The stronger argument is that diplomacy changes when an aggressor cannot convincingly demonstrate that it will obtain everything it demands by force.

There is little evidence that Putin has adjusted his demands accordingly. The Abu Dhabi talks produced no demonstrated abandonment of his central objectives. ISW’s November 12 assessment described his continued insistence on the entirety of the four Ukrainian regions Russia purported to annex in 2022, including territory it has never conquered, alongside his rejection of Western troops as a postwar security guarantee. That obduracy gives little reason to expect peace simply because another round of negotiations has convened. The existence of talks cannot substitute for a change in the position being negotiated.

Here the American election becomes consequential. The new congressional terms begin on January 3, 2027; the Democratic majority will exercise its authority once seated and organized. It will then be positioned to shape spending legislation and conduct sustained oversight. Trump will ordinarily need an accommodation with Democratic congressional leadership to enact legislation requiring both chambers, creating opportunities to bargain over Ukraine without guaranteeing any particular concession.

The limits deserve attention before we congratulate ourselves on overcoming them. Under the Senate’s current rules, ending a filibuster on ordinary legislation normally requires sixty votes in a full Senate. Fifty-five, or even fifty-six, falls short. Trump retains his veto, which requires two-thirds of those voting in each chamber, with a quorum present, to override. A congressional budget resolution is a framework rather than a spending law. The consequential work will concern appropriations and other enacted legislation, supported by coalitions capable of clearing those procedural obstacles.

Democrats should make sustained Ukrainian assistance part of the negotiations the administration must undertake if it wants its legislative priorities enacted. They should seek Republican votes wherever available; Ukraine benefits from a durable coalition more than from our satisfaction at excluding people who arrived late at the correct conclusion. Congress must provide predictable assistance while making obstruction sufficiently costly that delivery follows the appropriation.

The Starshield dispute makes the need for oversight concrete. In a November 12 report, NBC News described Ukrainian complaints of renewed restrictions on the satellite communications service that were impairing the interception of Russian drones. It also reported conflicting explanations from Musk and the administration over the earlier restrictions. Responsibility remains contested. Congress should establish who authorized the limitations and what the contracts require, then demand an explanation of how those decisions accord with the purposes for which assistance was provided.

That inquiry should produce enforceable arrangements for service continuity and serious investment in alternative capacity. A country under attack cannot plan its defense around assurances that dissolve into a public argument between a contractor and the White House. Congressional announcements are of limited value if the executive can frustrate implementation without scrutiny. In 2020, the Government Accountability Office concluded that the first Trump administration violated the Impoundment Control Act by withholding Ukraine security assistance. That finding does not decide every present dispute, but it supplies ample reason to scrutinize execution as closely as authorization.

The exigencies of Ukraine’s defense require an assistance package sufficiently predictable to outlast the next American political quarrel, with support for air defense and defense-industrial capacity linked to clear delivery obligations. Europe should continue carrying more of the burden, while Washington should abandon the casuistry by which greater European effort becomes an excuse for American unreliability. A stronger Ukrainian position also improves the prospects for a settlement that survives its announcement. Pressuring the defender into concessions while leaving the aggressor’s expectations intact offers little reason to believe an agreement would end the underlying danger.

For American readers, the immediate political task is specific. Contact your House member and both senators, including incoming members’ transition teams where the election has changed your representation. Ask for sustained Ukraine funding with meaningful oversight of delivery, and for an investigation into restrictions on essential contracted services. Ask what they will support in the next spending negotiation and request a written answer. Congressional directories identify the members serving now; newly elected members assume their roles with the new Congress.

For a time, I thought the damage had become irreparable. I am glad to write otherwise without inventing a Russian collapse or pretending an American election has ended the war. Ukraine has demonstrated that important Russian objectives can be frustrated, and American voters have given the administration’s opponents greater power to influence what follows. We are entitled to celebrate that result; we should then make the people we elected demonstrate what they intend to do with it.

Share

Welcome to The War Tourist Journal, the written publication of War Tourist Media. I try to bring a formal, occasionally irreverent sensibility to American politics and international affairs, with particular attention to the human terrain of warfare. The work extends across this journal and my other social media channels; a dedicated website will follow as the operation develops.

For now, that operation consists entirely of me. Last year, my relationship with another media publication ended as my writing became increasingly critical of the Trump administration, particularly Pete Hegseth. In my view, I was pushed out because of that criticism. My understanding of the owner’s close relationships with people at Newsmax, and the political sympathies that outlet represents, reinforced that impression. The experience left me considering what I wanted to do with the remainder of my working life, and the answer was to build a publication whose editorial judgment I could exercise myself.

That is what I am doing here. The audience has since grown by an order of magnitude, but the principle remains the same: the information will be free. I will not place the reporting behind a premium subscription or charge readers for access to material that I believe deserves a public audience. You can subscribe to this journal for free and continue reading without ever paying. A paid subscription is an optional act of patronage that helps sustain the work.

I am currently living in Indonesia, where returning to the United States has become a difficult personal consideration following my last encounter with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. To my knowledge, I am not under criminal investigation. I suspect that my experience and contacts are relevant to their interest, although I cannot establish the reasons for it. I have remained abroad, which also makes access to the VA care I rely on as a disabled veteran considerably more difficult. These are part of the circumstances in which I am trying to build an independent publication and provide a useful service.

If you value that service and can afford to support it, an optional paid subscription goes a long way. You can also make a contribution through Buy Me a Coffee. Either helps me devote more time to work that remains available to everyone, regardless of whether they can contribute.

Thank you for reading, and for helping me build something of my own.