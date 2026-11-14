War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
4h

nicely put

now, a possibility

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1 reply by Benjamin Stuart Reed
Aeolian321's avatar
Aeolian321
5h

Blood for the Blood God!

… are we not supposed to be celebrating the maimed of the Ukraine? Considering we caused them, with poor tourniquet instructions…

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