Benjamin’s Substack

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July 2026

Winning Slowly, Ending Never
Ukraine has taken a third of Russian refining offline and closed the massed assault as an option. Neither of those things brings the war closer to an…
  Benjamin Stuart Reed
The US Is Arming the Philippines for a War With China
I watched the buildup from a hilltop in Palawan. The missiles are real. The will to use them is the open question.
  Benjamin Stuart Reed
Take the Win: MAGA's Ukraine U-Turn
A combat veteran's case for accepting the right's change of heart on Russia, whatever brought it on.
  Benjamin Stuart Reed
Rob O'Neill and the Reluctance Racket
Disagreement grinds the teeth. Bullshit drops the jaw. A writer with no love for O'Neill's politics on the manufactured shadow of Matt Bissonnette.
  Benjamin Stuart Reed
Send Obama
They put a cage on his old lawn and insulted his wife. Barry, take the fight.
  Benjamin Stuart Reed
Beer, Wine, or Coffee
The FBI has come knocking three times, once in Mendoza. A disclaimer on my politics, and who pays for the booze.
  Benjamin Stuart Reed
I Want Another Pandemic
I peaked while the world was dying, and I knew it
  Benjamin Stuart Reed
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