Benjamin’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Department of Dunning-Krugers
The president says we can fight forever. His Secretary of War can't say with what.
Aug 9
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
10
1
2
The New Left Can Name Every Empire But One
Darializa Avila Chevalier is going to Congress. She has never named Russia.
Aug 8
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
14
13
5
A Man I Would Vote For and Argue With
Abdul El-Sayed is right about healthcare, wrong about aid, and necessary either way.
Aug 6
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
6
2
1
The Left Quit Ukraine Over a Boat
Four years of Shaheds over Kharkiv did nothing. One burning hull in the Caspian ended it.
Aug 3
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
6
1
1
World War Three Has Started
It doesn’t look like the last one, which is why nobody has told you
Aug 2
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
306
60
58
July 2026
Winning Slowly, Ending Never
Ukraine has taken a third of Russian refining offline and closed the massed assault as an option. Neither of those things brings the war closer to an…
Jul 27
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
5
3
The US Is Arming the Philippines for a War With China
I watched the buildup from a hilltop in Palawan. The missiles are real. The will to use them is the open question.
Jul 25
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
4
2
Take the Win: MAGA's Ukraine U-Turn
A combat veteran's case for accepting the right's change of heart on Russia, whatever brought it on.
Jul 21
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
9
2
Rob O'Neill and the Reluctance Racket
Disagreement grinds the teeth. Bullshit drops the jaw. A writer with no love for O'Neill's politics on the manufactured shadow of Matt Bissonnette.
Jul 19
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
3
2
Send Obama
They put a cage on his old lawn and insulted his wife. Barry, take the fight.
Jul 17
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
3
4
1
Beer, Wine, or Coffee
The FBI has come knocking three times, once in Mendoza. A disclaimer on my politics, and who pays for the booze.
Jul 16
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
4
1
I Want Another Pandemic
I peaked while the world was dying, and I knew it
Jul 15
•
Benjamin Stuart Reed
13
4
© 2026 Benjamin Stuart Reed
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts